Journalist Claims Arsene Wenger 'Will Leave' Arsenal This Summer

Arsène Wenger will end his 22-year reign as Arsenal manager this summer, according to the Telegraph’s chief football writer Sam Wallace.

The often-criticised French manager's future has been speculated on for a number of years and - despite having another year left on his current deal - many expect Wenger to end his reign in north London this summer.

While Wenger has always made clear his desire to see out his contracts, it has been speculated that winning the Europa League this campaign - something which would secure Arsenal's place in next year's Champions League - could give the 68-year-old another season in charge at the club.

However, Wallace believes that the Gunners' boss will step down this summer and that winning the Europa League would be the best possible way for Wenger to exit the club.

"Arsenal need to win [the Europa League]. Atlético Madrid are the other big fish left in it," Wallace told the Telegraph's Total Football podcast.

"It would be a good way for [Wenger] to go out. I think the chances are he will leave this summer, and what a way to go winning a European trophy. It’s the one thing [Wenger] hasn’t done at Arsenal."

A large portion of the Arsenal fan base are already of the opinion that Wenger is operating on borrowed time and they are eager to see a change in management this summer.

The club's hierarchy have already gone some way to prepare for a post-Wenger era in north London, appointing Sven Mislintat as their head of recruitment and Raul Sanllehi as their head in football relations.