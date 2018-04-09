Key Liverpool Man Set to Boost Reds With Champions League Return Against Man City

Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League second leg clash to Manchester City on Tuesday, with star striker Mohamed Salah expected to be fit enough to start, according to the Times' Paul Joyce.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Manchester with a healthy advantage having shocked the Premier League table-toppers in the first leg at Anfield with a resounding 3-0 victory, and Salah's rumoured return to the squad will be a major confidence booster for the Reds ahead of the second leg at the Etihad.

The Egyptian international gave the hosts an early lead when he poked past Ederson from close range and set up Sadio Mane for Liverpool's third goal of the game on the half hour mark.

He lasted just seven minutes of the second half before he was hauled off due to injury, however, and missed Saturday's goalless draw to Merseyside rivals Everton.

Liverpool are yet to issue an update on Salah's injury status; although, he is expected to be fit enough to start and confirmation could come in Klopp's pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Jordan Henderson, on the other hand, will not be available for selection due to suspension, having picked up a yellow card in the reverse fixture. Henderson is likely to be replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been handed their own injury boost with the return of Sergio Aguero. The Argentine missed the first leg due to a knee injury but featured in the Citizens' deflating 3-2 loss to rivals Manchester United at the weekend.