Liverpool to Train at Home Before UCL Clash After Initially Being Denied Facilities in Manchester

Some apparent confusion about the use of training facilities in Manchester has meant that Liverpool will train at their base at Melwood on the day of their Champions League quarter final second leg against Manchester City.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has explained that the Reds will train at home during the day of their midweek clash before travelling to the Etihad stadium. Liverpool were initially denied the use of training facilities at both Man City and Manchester United, forcing them to arrange a session at Melwood.

Man City have since offered Liverpool the use of Bury's training ground at Carrington, which is also City's former training ground, but Klopp has stated that the Reds will stick to their original plan.

"It is not true (that we can't train in Manchester) any more," Klopp explained, as quoted by the Mirror.

"We had to ask early, and didn't get it but meanwhile they [City] gave us the opportunity to use Bury's training ground where we trained already when we played United in the Europa League."

Liverpool hold a big advantage heading into the second leg after demolishing City 3-0 at Anfield last week. An away goal for the Reds could ensure their progression to the semi finals and being forced to travel on the afternoon of the game does not seem to concern Klopp too much.

Klopp added, "We didn't know exactly why we couldn't go there (when we first asked) so that is why I said we couldn't use it. But meanwhile, they said we could go.

"By then though, we had organised everything for staying at home and doing it at Melwood so that is why we haven't changed our plans. But we could have trained in Manchester...at Bury."

The Reds will be without Jordan Henderson for the second leg due to suspension. After being rested over the weekend, star man Mohamed Salah will be expected to be fit in time for the huge game on Tuesday night.