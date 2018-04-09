Ousmane Dembele Refutes Talk of 'Pressure' at Barcelona Despite Question Marks Over Fitness & Form

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele claims he feels no pressure playing for Barcelona - despite the criticism he's faced since his arrival in Catalonia last summer.

It's been a turbulent debut campaign at Camp Nou this summer for the young France international, despite Barcelona's lofty league and European standing. A huge transfer fee of around €105m brought a lot of attention to the attacker ahead of the season. Soon followed by a long term injury that only saw him return to the side earlier this year, life in Barcelona hasn't been easy for Dembele, with critics questioning his form and fitness.

However, after forcing a move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, the 20-year-old finally appears to be settling in, and despite the ups and downs, the rapid winger doesn't think it's been tough.

“Everyone would’ve wanted to be in my position, no player would say no to Barcelona because they are the best team in the world,” he told UEFA.

“I haven’t found it difficult, I concentrate on playing football and I don’t feel any pressure.”

“It’s great to play with Messi, and for me it is a pleasure to be able to share a dressing room with the type of players who have won everything.”

⚽ @Dembouz talks #Messi, Ernesto Valverde, the Champions League tie with AS Roma in an interview with @UEFAcom pic.twitter.com/ZrinYVZ2li — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 8, 2018

Discussing his side's chances at lifting the Champions League trophy in June, Dembele admits it will be a tough road, but the youngster is determined to make it happen.

“The Champions League won’t be easy as there are very good teams left, but the quarter-finals and the semi finals will be decisive and we will do everything possible to win the title.”

Dembele got his fifth assist of the domestic season as Barcelona beat Leganes 3-1 at the weekend. He will now hope to play a part in the club's second Champions League semi final second leg against Roma, with La Blaugrana 4-1 up from the first meeting.