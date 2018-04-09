Pape Souare Goes Bust as Crystal Palace Admin Error Leaves Defender With 'Large Six-Figure Tax Bill'

An administrative error by Crystal Palace left their defender Pape Souare with a 'large six-figure tax bill' and forced the Senegal international to go bust in order to pay his debts, with the defender unwittingly not been paying tax since joining the club from Lille in 2015.

The Daily Mail revealed that the Senegalese defender had been hit with the crippling tax bill that had forced him into entering a voluntary insolvency arrangement, despite the defender earning £30,000 a week at the South London club.

Delighted to be called up for the National Team. It’s been a while since I have been able to represent my country, but I am back now and I cannot wait to get back on the pitch! 🇸🇳 🦁✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/8KXIRoCcyR — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) March 7, 2018

Palace were responsible for an embarrassing error that meant the defender had been receiving his pay without tax and the National Insurance taken off. Souare was not aware of this issue until he recently received the huge tax bill from HMRC.

Quantum LLP, a company which helps clients through insolvency arrangements and related issues, had been advising Souare and the firm recently revealed that:

"When Pape [Souare] moved from France to England the wrong tax deductions were made from his earnings, which led to arrears of tax building up, unbeknown to him.

"The club and Pape [Souare] have worked with us to identify the correct tax due and to agree a payment plan approved by HMRC, under which Pape will pay all of the tax due as quickly as he is able," Quantuma insolvency partner Mark Sands said.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Palace have conceded 52 goals in their 33 Premier League matches so far this season, and will need to call on experienced defender Souare as their fight for Premier League survival continues.





Crystal Palace, who sit 17th in the Premier League table and only three points from the relegation zone having played one more game than 18th placed Southampton, return to Premier League action on Saturday in a crunch tie with 13th place Brighton.