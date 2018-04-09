Peter Stoger Grateful for 'Lucky' Opening Goal to Kick Start Performance Against Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stöger claimed that his side were in a difficult position heading into their match against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday following their defeat in Der Klassiker last week.

He admitted that Christian Pulisic was 'lucky' to score the opening goal of the game but Stöger was happy with a much improved second half performance, where Michy Batshuayi and Maxi Philipp got on the scoresheet to secure a 3-0 win in Dortmund.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"In the first half, you could see why Stuttgart are doing so well this year," Stöger told the club's official website. "It was very difficult for us because the opposition believed in themselves.

"We, on the other hand, did not find the optimal solutions. So that's why we were slightly lucky to go in 1-0 ahead at the interval. In the changing rooms, we then discussed what needed to change.

Nuri Sahin today, as he left the mixed-zone to BILD: „And? Am I off your list now?“



Bild included him on the list of players that need to go this summer. #bvbvfb — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) April 8, 2018

"After the break, we then started to do a lot of things much better, we're very happy with that. It wasn't easy to deal with the situation after the defeat in Munich. But the way we played in the second half was really good."

Three points were vital for Borussia Dortmund in order for them to gain some confidence ahead of the Revierderby next week.





Die Schwarzgelben can move ahead of their local rivals Schalke 04 with a victory, something which is largely possible thanks to the Royal Blues' surprise defeat at Hamburg on Saturday.