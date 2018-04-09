Sam Allardyce Linked With West Brom Vacancy as Scrutiny Over Position at Goodison Park Increases

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is the latest name to be linked with the vacant West Brom job. With The Sunday Times reporting that the current Toffees boss is unlikely to remain in the Goodison Park hot seat next season.

As a result of the increased possibility that the Englishman is to depart Everton at the end of the season, Allardyce has now emerged as a contender to fill the managerial vacancy at West Brom who are ready to target the 63 year-old, should he leave Everton.

It is so hard to keep track of who Tony Pulis, Mark Hughes, Alan Pardew, Steve Bruce and Sam Allardyce are managing at any given time. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 1, 2018

A dismal 0-0 draw against their weakened Merseyside rivals, Liverpool on Saturday increased the scrutiny on Allardyce's position at Goodison Park, but Everton are likely to postpone a decision on whether to retain him until the end of the season.

The Toffees are considering whether to buy the former England manager out of his current contract which runs until 2019, leaving them free to make a new appointment this summer. Allardyce, who has steadied the ship at Everton since being named as Ronald Koeman's permanent replacement, has failed to win over large sections of the club's support.

West Brom are yet to appoint a new manager following Alan Pardew's dismissal from the club, with first-team coach Darren Moore left in temporary control of the team. Saturday's draw against fellow strugglers Swansea left the Baggies 10 point off Premier League safety with just five games remaining.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With West Brom looking like they are set for Premier League relegation this season, planning for the Championship has started with the club looking to bring in an experienced manager, and Allardyce clearly fits the bill.

The 63-year-old has mainly been deployed as a manager who saves clubs from relegation, rather than a manager known for his ability to promote teams from the Championship. However, Allardyce does have experience as he guided Bolton Wanderers into the Premier League back in 2000.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

November managerial target and former Watford boss Marco Silva and current Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca are the favourites to replace Sam Allardyce, if he is to depart Everton in the summer.

Everton, who sit 9th in the Premier League table, return to Premier League action on Saturday with a match against relegation threatened Swansea, who sit 15th in the table after impressing since the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal.