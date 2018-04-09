Spurs Midfielder Reveals Dressing Room 'Arguments' Over Disputed Second Goal in Stoke Victory

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed that there has been lots of quarrelling in the Spurs dressing room over who got the second goal in their victory against Stoke City on Saturday.

The Dane gave Spurs the lead in the 52nd minute with a calm, composed strike across goal. Not long after though, the lead collapsed as Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf capitalised on a Hugo Lloris mistake to bring the scores level.

But, in the 63rd minute, the north London side fired back once again with another Christian Eriksen goal from a free kick. Striker Harry Kane has subsequently claimed that he managed to get a touch and is deserving of the goal, sparking a big debate.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Speaking about the disputed goal to the Independent, Eriksen said: "There are a lot of arguments going on around here.

"I think Harry, if he touched it, he touched it and it's his goal. How he celebrated, he had the feeling he touched the ball."

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

As Harry Kane battles it out against Liverpool's Mohamed Sarah in the fight for a third successive Premier League Golden Boot, every goal counts. And, this was one that Kane feels particularly strongly about, even prompting Match of the Day presenters Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer to have a look at it.

Tottenham's next outing comes against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday evening and Harry Kane will be looking to make up for lost goals once again.