'Stay Tuned': PSG Star Neymar Teases Future Lionel Messi Reunion With Cryptic Instagram Post

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar has posted an extremely cryptic photo on Instagram, hinting at something big happening with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. The Brazilian is often posting strange things on his social media accounts, but his latest move has caused quite a stir.

Neymar is currently in a race to be fit in time for the FIFA World Cup. The 26-year-old suffered a nasty ankle injury at the beginning of March, and following successful surgery on his foot, the world's most expensive player is hoping to get back on the pitch in time to catch his national team's flight to Russia once the season ends.

However, while he continues through the struggle of rehab, he's certainly not been shy of making the headlines off the pitch, and his latest attention seeking move has left everyone speculating as to what he means.

His latest post on Instagram is accompanied by the caption: "When me and my friend @leomessi get together great things happen! I'll be telling you more very soon, stay tuned!"

Oh Neymar, what are you doing to us?





Since his move to PSG, there have been continuous rumours of his failure to settle in the French capital, and while reports claim that the winger could be lining up a move to Real Madrid, maybe a return to Barcelona is on the cards?





Maybe Messi is contemplating a switch to PSG?





Maybe they're organising a charity match?





Maybe they got together and got really drunk and decided to send the footballing world into meltdown on purpose? Who knows!

Whatever the outcome, it's most definitely going to be something really drab and boring that nobody cares about.





Although, it would be very 2018. 'Yeah, let's leak the world's most high profile transfer on Instagram three months before anything happens. You'd get well loads of likes'.





Get a grip, people.