Reiss Nelson is reportedly close to penning a new long-term contract with Arsenal after breaking into the senior fold this term.

The Gunners academy graduate is deep in discussions over the terms of a fresh deal, according to the Telegraph, and it seems like an announcement will be made on his future in the coming days.

Nelson, who has turned out 15 times for Arsenal this season, is viewed as one of the most talented attackers to emerge from the club's youth set-up in recent times and hasn't looked out of place when called upon by Arsene Wenger.

The winger signed his first professional contract with the north Londoners when he turned 17 years of age in December 2016, but his breakthrough into the first team in 2017/18 has appeared to earn him a more lucrative deal due to his regular appearances.

The majority of Nelson's starts and appearances have come in Arsenal's Europa League campaign, but he has also featured in two Premier League matches, as well as the club's runs in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He made his first league start in last Sunday's 3-2 triumph over Southampton at the Emirates - his league debut having come three months earlier against Crystal Palace - and shows how much faith Wenger has placed in him since his emergence at the start of this term.

Speaking after his first start in England's top flight, Nelson admitted that Wenger's tutelage and influence had been key in his development from prodigious youngster into first-teamer.

He said: “He is one of the biggest influences for me - he keeps pushing the youngsters – me, Eddie (Nketiah) and Joe (Willock) – I think he has got a bright future planned for us.

“I think a first-team start in the Premier League at a high level like this is a step forward. The Premier League is so much faster. You have to play everything a bit quicker, one and two-touch. We had to do that and I enjoyed that.

“A Premier League start was on the cards but I think I need to score, that is the only one I haven't achieved so fingers crossed I can get a cheeky goal before the end of the season.”