Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Warns Against Complacency Ahead of UCL 2nd Leg Clash With AS Roma

Going into the Champions League quarter final second leg, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has admitted it would only take a bad 10 minute spell to see Roma put themselves back in contention for qualification, despite trailing the Catalonians 4-1 on aggregate.

Own goals from Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas compounded goals from Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez as Barcelona ran out convincing winners in the first leg of the tie at the Nou Camp.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

However, Valverde is refusing to fall into a state of complacency ahead of the second leg in Rome on Tuesday, with the Barcelona coach insisting the Italians are still capable of an upset, as reported by Marca.

"The tie is to be decided, we have a good result. We have to think that we're going 0-0. You can pass any move, expulsion. We will go out to the field to make a good game to win.

"In the league there is regularity, in the Champions League having 10 minutes can take you out of the competition. Be attentive and not have bad moments."

"I've been doing this long enough to know that extraordinary things can happen in a game. History says that, at our level, it's hard to score against us, but we can't think that they don't have a chance or they won't try.

"A mistake, an excess of confidence, they could cost us dearly and we are at the doors of the semi finals."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Valverde made clear that his side won't fall into the trap of being too complacent against I Giallorossi, despite having one foot already in the UEFA Champions League semi final.

With a three goal lead going into the second leg of the quarter final, La Blaugrana coach will be hoping for a dominant display from his side as he looks to secure progression to the semi finals of the Champions League for the first time in his career.