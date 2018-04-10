Barcelona Stopper Ter Stegen Snubs La Liga Rivals When Listing His Top 5 Keepers in the World

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen has revealed a list of who he thinks are the best goalkeepers in the world - and he has left out some notable names, including Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

The 25-year-old was talking to the media ahead of his team's Champions League quarter final return leg against Roma on Tuesday night.





When asked who he thought was the best in the world, the German stopper reeled off a list of names.

"[David] De Gea, [Manuel] Neuer, [Gianluigi] Buffon, Alisson, Ederson. I can't say who is the best, because all of them have their qualities. There are many goalkeepers out there who can make a difference", he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Perhaps surprisingly, the list didn't include any goalkeepers who ply their trade in La Liga. And names including Courtois, Atletico's Oblak and Keylor Navas of Real Madrid were overlooked by Ter Stegen, although the German did later admit that every big team has a great goalkeeper.





Ter Stegen is expected to start in goal for Barcelona tonight, as they are heavy favourites to progress into the Champions League semi final. The Catalan club lead Roma by four goals to one, as they travel to Stadio Olimpico for the second leg of the quarter final tie.

The goalkeeper has kept five clean sheets in eight UEFA Champions League games so far this season, including a shutout in Barcelona's 3-0 home victory over reigning Premier League champions Chelsea last month.





Meanwhile, Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois made his return from injury in Chelsea's one all draw with West Ham on Saturday, after being forced to miss the previous match against the Blues' London Rivals Tottenham.