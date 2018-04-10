Bayern Munich Loan Star Renato Sanches Set to Make Swansea Return After Recovering From Injury Spell

Bayern Munich and Portugal starlet Renato Sanches is set to rejoin Swansea City for the final stretch of the Premier League season, following a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

Since joining the Swans at the start of the season on loan from Bayern, Sanches suffered an underwhelming start to his career in the Premier League before succumbing to a hamstring injury at end of January.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

As such the 20-year-old midfielder had been kept out of the Swans lineup for over two months, with many fearing his time in South Wales had come to a premature end.

However, Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal revealed at his press conference last week that Bayern had indicated the Sanches had recovered from his injury setback and would be cleared to rejoin the Swans ahead of their final few games in their bid for Premier League survival.

“Renato Sanches we think will be back next week in Swansea - we are waiting for him," said Carvalhal, as reported by Wales Online.

“We are just in contact with him and the doctor there. The last time that we spoke they said that on the 10th of this month he will be back in Swansea. After that we will have to see how long it is until he is ready to play.

“If he comes back it is because he is in the final part of the rehab. Then he can progress day by day to be better and better."