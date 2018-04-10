When is the Champions League Semifinal Draw?

The road to the Champions League Final is winding down and the field is almost set.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all favored to emerge victorious over their competitors after strong first legs and will eagerly await their matchups for the semifinals.

Unlike other knockout tournaments, the four remaining teams will be randomly selected to play each other in a semifinal match. Here's everything you need to know about the Champions League semifinal draw.

When is the draw?

The draw will take place on Friday, April 13 at 7 a.m. ET. The first legs will take place on April 24 and 25, with the second legs the following week.

Where will the draw be held?

The UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland will host the draw.

Is there country protection?

No. Teams from the same country can be drawn to face each other. A Barcelona-Real Madrid El Clásico matchup is very much in the cards.

Can I watch?

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and you can follow all of SI's content on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.