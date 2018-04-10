England Star 'Disillusioned' Over Substitute Role As Report Claims Man Utd Future Is in Doubt

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford is reportedly frustrated over his lack of starts this season and has even been tipped to sensationally quit the club in the summer if Jose Mourinho is still in charge next season.

Rashford has played 44 times in all competitions so far in 2017/18, but fewer than half of his 29 Premier League appearances have been as a starter.

The 20-year-old was named in the lineup and scored a brace in the recent win against Liverpool, but that was his first league start since December. He was then back on the bench for the FA Cup tie against Brighton, the win over Swansea and the Manchester derby at the weekend.

Rashford was afforded just eight minutes of the statement win over City and the Daily Mirror claims he is becoming 'increasingly disillusioned' with life at his boyhood club as a result.

The newspaper uses such words as 'exasperated' to describe how Rashford is allegedly feeling over his role in the team this season. Despite a positive attitude in public, privately he is said to have been affected, and the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez only increased competition.

The Mirror claims Rashford has no intention of quitting the club he first joined as a young child, but also that he is 'unwilling' to continue in his current role for much longer.

The tabloid even cites a 'United source' claiming, "Marcus was really unhappy with being left out for the derby. If Mourinho is still there next season, Marcus might not be, as he wants to start every game."

Having broken into the first-team as teenager in February 2016 as a result of an injury crisis, Rashford went on to play 53 times in all competitions during Mourinho's first season in charge, more than any other United player. He could well reach the 50 mark again this season, even though many of those appearances have been as a substitute.

To what extent the Mirror's claims are remains to be seen, but the story reads as a deliberate ultimatum.