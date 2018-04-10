Anthony Martial has declined an offer of a contract extension by Manchester United because of his current lack of game time.

That's the claim made by French publication RMC Sport, who have reason to believe that the forward's time at Old Trafford may be coming to an end.

Martial has relatively good stats in terms of goals and assists this term (nine and five respectively), but still appears not to have fully gained the trust of manager Jose Mourinho, who has only afforded the Frenchman 16 starts in the Premier League so far.

Things have gotten worse for the player in 2018 with Alexis Sanchez joining from Arsenal. The Chilean is a direct threat to the 22-year-old's place in the starting line up, and has so far prevented him from building up any kind of consistency.

It was reported around the time of the January transfer window that Mourinho was seeking to sell or loan the former Monaco man to Serie A giants Inter with a view to bringing in Ivan Perisic, but the Portuguese decided against the idea in the end.

Contrastingly the Independent claim that, despite his frustrations, Martial does want to stay at United and fight for his place, but that Juventus, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are all waiting in the wings to try and sign the youngster.

It would leave a bitter taste in the mouths of most Red Devils supporters if he was allowed to be sold, because Martial is still a hugely talented young player who perhaps hasn't been given a fair crack by the ruthless Mourinho.