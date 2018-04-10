Gaetang Bong Reveals Fan Support Can Give Brighton the Edge in Derby Clash With Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Gaetang Bong has emphasised the importance of the club's supporters ahead of their derby clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Bong suggested (via Brighton & Hove Albion ), that the fans can make a significant difference in a game of this importance, suggesting that their support can give the side an extra edge.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“Even when it gets difficult, we need the fans because without them football is nothing. We want them to enjoy the games and enjoy watching us – we need to do our jobs to make that happen," said the 29-year-old Cameroon defender, who has been a key figure in Brighton & Hove Albion's first season in the Premier League.

With only six games remaining in the season, Bong has expressed that the team needs to be mentally focussed ahead of the Premier League run in. The defender also stated that they should use their successful rise to top-flight football as motivation ahead of these crucial games.

“I always say, as players we have a job to do and everyone has to contribute, but we will also need the fans too.





“We have to remember where we have come from as a football club, as I think sometimes people can forget that quite quickly."

Chris Hughton’s side are currently in 13th position and with a possible 18 points available, a positive result at Palace could mean that Brighton are on course to finish the season stronger than many expected.





“These games can sometimes have a different mentality because it isn’t always necessarily about who’s playing the better football or who has the better team – it comes down to that one game and we just want to make the fans proud," said Bong.