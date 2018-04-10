Juventus Keeping Tabs on Tottenham Star With Spurs Contract Renewal Talks Yet to Commence

Juventus are monitoring Tottenham Hotspur star Mousa Dembele, with the midfielder's contract running down and no immediate sign of an extension.

The Old Lady were thoroughly impressed by the Belgian's performance against them in the Champions League last 16, the first leg in Turin in particular.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

It is thought Dembele made a substantial impression on the club's technical staff, as reported by the Evening Standard, and the Italian giants could swoop for him this summer.

Dembele's current deal with Spurs expires in the summer of 2019, and there hasn't yet been any movement over extending it, although the player himself expects negotiations to take place after the World Cup.

He told Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure: "At this moment, I am very happy at Tottenham. I do not lie when I say that I do not think about a big transfer. I want to play a World Cup and afterwards we will see."

It would certainly be a coup - the former Fulham man has been quietly excellent over the past few seasons and was recently lauded by his manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Juve are actively hunting reinforcements for the centre midfield position, with Emre Can likely to join from Liverpool this summer on a free transfer.

On that potential deal, club general manager Giuseppe Marotta said: "I am asking myself what the situation is. We want to conclude this soap opera in around 10 days. The player is right to evaluate all opportunities, so we will wait and see what he wants to do."