Juventus Reportedly Interested in Re-Signing Chelsea Forward as They Look to Refresh Strike Force

Juventus are considering making a move in order to take Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata back to the Allianz Stadium, according to reports in Spain.

The Spanish international spent two years with the Italian team between 2014 and 2016, scoring 27 goals in 93 appearances. During his time at the club, he won two Scudetti and two Coppa Italia trophies, before being sold back to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2016.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea during the last summer transfer window, and has gone onto score 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances, his latest being the opening goal in the 1-3 defeat to rivals Tottenham last week.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo report that Juventus have earmarked Morata as an option to reinforce their strike force.

However, the report claims that Chelsea chairman Roman Abramovich would not be keen on selling the player, especially as the striker cost the club a reported £58m.

Juventus star player Paulo Dybala is reportedly encouraging his bosses to make the move to bring Morata back to Italy, with the attacker believing that he will help Juventus to 'stand up' to the big teams in Europe.

7 - Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata have combined for seven goals in the Premier League this season; no other teammate duo have combined for more (joint-high with Salah-Firmino and Salah-Mane). Compañeros. pic.twitter.com/4GBbs4fuqx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 8, 2018

The future of the striker could depend on who is in the managerial hot-seat come the end of the summer transfer window. With it looking more and more likely that Antonio Conte will not continue as manager. Whoever does replace the Italian will have to make a decision on wether or not Morata will be allowed to leave.

However, Juventus are keeping their options open, and have already reportedly held talks with the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.