Lazio Star Responds to Transfer Links With €100m Old Trafford Switch Rumoured

Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has opened up about the rumours that have linked with him with a €100m transfer to Old Trafford.
The Lazio star, who is also said to be of interest to fellow Italian outfit Juventus, has been touted as a future addition to Jose Mourinho's ranks as the summer transfer window starts to loom into view.
However, Milinkovic-Savic told Serbian news outlet Zurnal (h/t teamtalk) that he was not thinking about leaving Stadio Olimpico at the present time, and was only concentrating on helping Lazio qualify for next season's Champions League.
“Everyone is telling their own version, but I’m not thinking about my future at all. I was thinking about how to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. Now that I have recovered I can concentrate on what is important: my performance and results with Lazio.
“The current situation makes me realise that I do not have to think about other options. I am concentrating on my current club and our goal of qualifying for the Champions League ”
The midfielder was first linked with a big-money switch to Manchester ahead of the January window, with multiple reports back in December claiming that it was only a matter of time before he joined the Premier League giants.
No move came about for Milinkovic-Savic, however, and it is unclear if United will make a concrete offer for his signature when the window re-opens on 1st July.
United fans still hold the belief that there is something to the rumours, given that the 23-year-old took to Instagram as early as last month when he liked a post by international teammate and Red Devils ace Nemanja Matic after United's 2-1 triumph over Liverpool.
Lazio director Igli Tare also told the Italian press on 29th March that Milinkovic-Savic would cost at least €90m for any would-be suitors, but even a figure in that range may not tempt I Biancocelesti to sell their prized asset.