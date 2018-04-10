Leon Bailey Backs Compatriot Usain Bolt to Fulfil Football Dream After Trial at Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey has shown his full support for fellow Jamaican and Olympic star Usain Bolt's ambitions of becoming a professional footballer.

Bolt made football headlines last month after spending two days training with German giants Borussia Dortmund, and reports have suggested for some time now that the eight-time Olympic gold medalist is considering a career in football after retiring from athletics last year.

Speaking to the Bundesliga website, (via The Daily Mail ) Bailey said that Bolt has all the abilities that could make him a footballer.

"You never know what the future brings. He's a champion and became one as his coaches taught him well. If that happens again, I don't see why not," said Bailey, who has been playing for Bayer Leverkusen since January last year, scoring 11 goals. He also has one cap for the Jamaican u23 side to his name.





Bailey admitted that he had spoken to the 31-year-old Bolt about his two days at Borussia Dortmund and that the sprinter enjoyed the opportunity of training under coach Peter Stoger, despite the fact that he was somewhat unfit.

Stoger however, suggested that Bolt have some work to do if he wants to make career out of football. Bailey (20) believes otherwise as Bolt is expected to return to Borussia Dortmund in the near future for another training stint.





Bolt is expected to feature in a Soccer Aid charity match at Old Trafford in June. He has also been a lifelong fan of Manchester United and could use this match as an opportunity to show his football capabilities.