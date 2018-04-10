Liverpool Fan & Pundit Urges Man Utd Star to Swap Old Trafford for Anfield Amid Game Time Concerns

Former Newcastle United forward Micky Quinn has urged Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to leave the club in the summer - and suggested that the 20-year-old should join Liverpool or Chelsea.

It has been reported that Rashford is becoming frustrated with the playing time that he is getting under Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, and could think about his future at the end of the season.

Woke up this morning feeling fine got man united on my mind 🎤🎼🔴 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 8, 2018

Talking on the Alan Brazil Sport's Breakfast Show on TalkSport, Quinn - a Liverpool fan - believes that a move away from Old Trafford would benefit the striker's career.

"I think he’s gotta go. He’s not a first choice for Jose Mourinho. He is not first choice," he said, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.

"The kid is one of the most exciting players we’ve seen in a Manchester United shirt – I’ve got to say that.

Reports today claim Marcus Rashford may leave #MUFC if Mourinho stays at Old Trafford this summer.



Should Rashford leave the club for the good of his career? 🤔@MickQuinn1089 thinks so... pic.twitter.com/ivb2QwNrpz — The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) April 10, 2018

"If he wants to be a regular, I don’t think it’s with Jose Mourinho. Lukaku is the first choice on the pitch."

Rashford burst onto the scene during the 2015/16 season, when he scored a brace in both his UEFA Europa League debut and Premier League debut. The striker has also scored on both his League Cup debut and his full international debut for England.

If he becomes available in the summer, it is likely that there will be a massive scramble for his services.

When asked if Premier League rivals Chelsea would be a good option for the youngster, Quinn was quick to confirm what he thought - and suggest another team that he could join;

"Definitely. Definitely. Liverpool?" He answered. "They wouldn’t sell him to Liverpool but I think he’d get into most Premier League teams.

"The kid wants to play. I think next season if he can see he’s going to be a sub for most of the season then he’s got to move."