Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has teased that he is fully fit ahead of the return leg with Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinal.

The Egyptian left the field of play early in the second half in some mild distress during last week's game at Anfield with an apparent groin injury.

The injury ruled him out of the weekend's Merseyside Derby with Everton, and there were genuine fears he could miss the City game on Tuesday.

But Salah was pictured back training with the rest of his teammates on Monday, as uploaded by the player himself on Twitter - a positive sign that he will be in some way involved. Liverpool fans of course will be hoping that'll be from the start.

Salah has enjoyed an incredible first season at Anfield, making 43 appearances and scoring 38 goals and tabling 13 assists in all competitions.

He has quickly established himself as something of a cult hero at the club, and the former Roma and Chelsea man has taken over the mantle left behind by Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in January.