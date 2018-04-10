Manchester United Reportedly Eyeing Summer Move for Monaco Full Back Djibril Sidibe

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for Monaco right back Djibril Sidibe.

Telefoot claims that the Red Devils could look to bring the Ligue 1 star to Old Trafford in a bid to improve their squad in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old signed for Monaco ahead of the 2016/17 campaign. And after a successful season for the club resulted in them winning the league and reaching the semi final, many of their stars, including Sidibe, were chased by clubs last summer.

Despite Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva all moving on, the right-back opted to stay at the Stade Louis II and extended his contract until 2022.





Sidibe has become a vital figure for Leonardo Jardim’s side. The dynamic full back offers a threat in attack, and has racked up a combined four goals and eleven assists in his two seasons on the French coast. He has also represented the France national team on 15 occasions.

Monaco reportedly held strong to fend of interest from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the past, and they are expected to have to fight off clubs again this summer if they are to keep hold of the France international.

United are thought to be in search of a right-back, as they look to find a long term replacement for 32-year-old Antonio Valencia. Sidibe can also play on the left, which could make the 25-year-old an even more tempting target for Jose Mourinho, with Ashley Young also 32-years-old, and the Portuguese manager seemingly unimpressed with 22-year-old Luke Shaw.

If Monaco do give in to the clubs in pursuit of the defender, they are expected to demand a high fee for the French full back.

