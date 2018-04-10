Newcastle United Youngster Confirms He Will Not Return to St James' Park at the End of the Season

Newcastle United defender Stuart Findlay, who is currently on loan at SPFL side Kilmarnock, has revealed that he will not be returning to Tyneside at the end of the season, with the Magpies unwilling to extend his contract which is set to expire in the summer.

Findlay joined Newcastle in 2016 from Celtic but has made just a single appearance for the club since his move. The 22-year-old was loaned out to Kilmarnock at the start of the campaign and has impressed for the fifth-placed SPFL side in his 29 appearances.

Nevertheless, Findlay was among a number of Newcastle Under-23 players who have been told they will be released when their contracts are set to expire this summer.

"I'm out of contract with Newcastle at the end of the season. They called me down for a meeting and they told me I will leave," Findlay confirmed to the Scottish Sun.





“I’m not thinking about the future. It’s hard to say what will happen. At the moment I’m loving everything that’s happening at Kilmarnock under a magnificent manager.

“When the gaffer came in he played me at left back, which wasn’t my favourite position," he revealed.

“But I showed I could do a job and he could trust me. Big Gordon Greer got a few injuries so I got my chance at centre back and I’ve played well.

“To have a man of Steve Clarke’s calibre backing me has given me all the confidence in the world.”