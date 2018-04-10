Newly-Crowned German Champions Bayern Reportedly on the Verge of Agreeing New Deals for Star Wingers

Bayern Munich are close to agreeing new deals with wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

The Bavarian side were crowned Bundesliga champions for a sixth consecutive season after defeating Augsburg 4-1 on Saturday, and they're now looking to extend the contracts of two of their ageing stars, who are both out of contract in the summer.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

According to German source Kicker, Die Roten are close to tying up a one-year extension for both players.

It is understood that Ribery, 35, is closer to signing a deal, with talks said to be at an advanced stage. And while it is likely that Robben (34) commits for another year - which would see him complete a decade at the club if he does put pen to paper - he has refused to rule out a summer exit.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

"It’s possible. Anything is possible in football, which is why you have try to enjoy it and also keep your focus on football," the Dutch star told reporters after being asked if Sunday's win clinched his last Bundesliga title with Bayern.





"I’ve often said it’s not easy because we’re all people, you have to plan and have thoughts in your head. Other clubs contact you and everyone’s making plans for next season, that’s the case for Bayern and other clubs as well and for me also.

Both Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben will be given new one-year contracts by Bayern Munich, according to SportBild. #FCB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 8, 2018

"I have to think about it, but like I said the only important thing for me right now is this last month and I want to give everything."





Having wrapped up the league title, Bayern will now set their sights on the Champions League and DFB Pokal.





On Wednesday, they play host to Sevilla in the second leg of their European quarter-final tie - which they currently lead 2-1 - while Bayer Leverkusen will be their opponents in the domestic cup tie on April 17.