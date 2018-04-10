Nuri Sahin Insists Players Must Take Responsibility for Borussia Dortmund's Inconsistent Season

Broussia Dortumund midfielder Nuri Sahin has insisted that the disappointing season that the club has faced is down to the player, and that they must take the blame.

Dortmund currently sit in third place in the Bundesliga table, a massive 21 points behind leaders Bayern Munich, and just 5 points clear of fifth place Eintracht as the battle for the Champions League places hots up.

They enjoyed a 3-0 home victory over Vfb Stuttgart on Sunday, which moved them closer to securing a Champions League spot next season. Speaking to Sky Sports (quoted by ESPN), after the match, Sahin called for everyone to pull together in order to reach their end of season goals.

"We can't do any transfers, can't throw out any players, and can't allow a player three weeks to find his best form," he said. "We need every single one, and that's also my plea to everyone meaning well for Borussia: We need them, we need the stadium, we need everyone to reach our goals."

But the midfielder insisted that come the end of the season, the players will shoulder the responsibility whatever happens.

"Once the season's over, you need an uncompromising analysis of the situation. And we the players will be on top of the list," he added.

Sahin made a only his 12th Bundesliga star in the win over Stuttgart, but did come off the bench in the 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich almost two weeks ago.

Dortmund's next game is a crucial clash with second place Schalke 04 on Sunday, a game in which three points would mean that they would climb above their opponents, and go a long way to securing that Champions League spot.