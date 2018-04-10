Premier League Trio Circle £16.5m-Rated West Brom Striker Salomon Rondon As Baggies Near Relegation

West Brom will face difficulty holding onto striker Salomon Rondon if the club are relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, with Tottenham now supposedly joining West Ham and Chelsea in the race to sign him.

The Venezuela international has made 114 appearances for the Baggies and scored 24 goals - not impressive numbers by any means but the 28-year-old has proven to be a handful for teams in the English top flight over the past few seasons.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Rondon is argubaly the standout player for the struggling Hawthorns outfit, and as reported by the Mail, the trio of London clubs could be set to battle it out for him should he be relegated.

That is more a probability now rather than a possibility, with Albion 10 points adrift of safety with just five games left to play.

That'll be good news for his potential suitors because it would mean he would become available for just £16.5m due to a clause in his contract that was put in place upon joining the club in 2015.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

What's even more encouraging is that Rondon will only have a year left on his current deal once this season has concluded, meaning the clubs could pick him up even cheaper.

Tottenham could place back-up striker Fernando Llorente on the transfer list at the end of the season and Vincent Janssen is unlikely to be kept by Mauricio Pochettino.

The Hammers may feel the need to swoop because of Andy Carroll's poor injury record and Chelsea will need strength in depth for what looks like a Europa League campaign next season.

