Premier League Trio Set to Battle it Out Over Coveted Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly This Summer

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is set to become the subject of intense interest from three huge Premier League clubs at the end of the current season.

The Senegal international is one of Serie A's most fearsome centre-backs, and has had the consistency to boot over the past few seasons now.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport (via talkSPORT), Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all interested in the 26-year-old's services and are set to fight it out once the summer transfer window opens - that's if any of them haven't already made movements.



