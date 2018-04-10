Premier League Trio Set to Battle it Out Over Coveted Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly This Summer

By 90Min
April 10, 2018

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is set to become the subject of intense interest from three huge Premier League clubs at the end of the current season.

The Senegal international is one of Serie A's most fearsome centre-backs, and has had the consistency to boot over the past few seasons now.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport (via talkSPORT), Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all interested in the 26-year-old's services and are set to fight it out once the summer transfer window opens - that's if any of them haven't already made movements.

The Blues have tried to sign Koulibaly in the past with an offer of around £60m

Having knocked such an offer back already, it could be that Napoli hold out for a figure close to the world record £75m paid by Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk in January.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-NAPOLI-LAZIO

All three of the Premier League giants are in need of defensive reinforcements, and Koulibaly is undoubtedly one of the most impressive players in his position on the market.

Arsenal have looked extremely fragile at the back this season and Laurent Koscielny continues to struggle with injury and match fitness, Chelsea are likely to sell David Luiz this summer and Gary Cahill has looked suspect at times for the Blues and Liverpool need a solid partner for van Dijk. 


All three clubs would be able to offer tasty wages to the player, who is under contract at Stadio San Paolo until 2021

