Real Madrid Centre-Back Winning Fitness Race for UCL Second Leg Tie Against Juventus

Real Madrid youngster Jesus Vallejo is in line to start at centre back in Los Blancos Champions League quarter final second leg tie against Juventus on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old absent from Sunday's 1-1 draw with rivals Atletico Madrid. However, there are grounds for optimism that Vallejo will be fit in time for Real's tie at home to Juventus.

The current holders were facing something of a defensive crisis as they bid to progress to the last four of Europe's top club competition. They will be without captain Sergio Ramos who is suspended, whilst Nacho Fernandez also misses out through injury.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Manager Zinedine Zidane is not unaccustomed to losing Ramos to suspension, with the veteran centre-back boasting a unenviable disciplinary record - accruing 24 red cards during his time with Real. Early reports suggested Zidane may even draft in midfielder Casemiro as an emergency centre back as Real look to defend their three-goal advantage.

According to Madrid based newspaper AS, Vallejo trained alone on Monday without any discomfort and Real's medical team expect the former Frankfurt star to take full part in the team's final training session today.

The feeling around Madrid is that Zidane is happy with Vallejo's fitness levels and plans for the centre-back line-up next to Raphael Varane in the fixture.

Vallejo has made just eight appearances this term and has struggled to dislodge first team regulars Varane or Ramos, while some reports have speculated that his inexperience mean Zidane could still opt for Casemiro at the back.

However, the Brazilian has only played in defence for Madrid on three occasions and AS note that Los Blancos have failed to win in all three of these fixtures.