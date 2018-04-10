'Show Some Pride': Ashley Young Reportedly Gave Rousing Half Time Speech to Inspire Derby Comeback

Manchester United completed an impressive comeback in Saturday's Derby with rivals Manchester City - and details have now emerged that full back Ashley Young played a big part in rallying the Red Devils for the second half.

Jose Mourinho's side were abysmal during the first 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and looked on course to roll over and hand City the Premier League title, but were able to overcome a two-goal deficit to win 3-2, with the goals coming from Paul Pogba (2) and Chris Smalling.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The game was one of the biggest examples of the popular footballing cliche 'a game of two halves' in recent memory, and lots of people have been wondering what Mourinho might have said to his players at the interval.

Apparently it wasn't much; just not to be the 'clowns'. It was in fact Young who displayed the required leadership as they stared humiliation in the face.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He is understood to have said, as reported by the Times (quoted by the Metro): "The City fans are shouting 'Olé' and they’re embarrassing us. Are we going to stand for that?

"Remember your responsibilities to the fans and the badge. Show some pride and fight for each other."

Apparently Ander Herrera and club captain Michael Carrick were also there to offer their thoughts, but it looks as though the former Aston Villa winger's words struck a chord with the United players the most.

He may well have pumped himself up a little too much and on another day, might have conceded a penalty late in the game and received his marching orders for a dangerous challenge on Sergio Aguero.

