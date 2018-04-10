Squeaky Bum Time: How 7 Devilishly Close Relegation Battles Are Shaping Up Across Europe

As 2017/18 domestic leagues across Europe head into the final stretch of the season, the battle for league titles is not the only thing people are talking about.
The ongoing battles at the bottom are just as important, with teams in countries all over the continent desperately fighting for their top flight status.
La Liga doesn't really have a relegation battle this season, with Deportivo, Las Palmas and Malaga already cut well adrift of the rest. However, Spain is the anomaly rather than the rule, as these seven relegation battles elsewhere can attest...
Swiss Super League
Only one team is relegated from the Swiss Super League due to the small size of the division, but at the moment that could be any one of five clubs, with only four points separating the whole of the bottom half of the table. Lugano are in freefall after losing six games in a row.
|Pos
|Club
|Pld
|GD
|Pts
|6th
|Grasshopper
|28
|-5
|32
|7th
|Thun
|28
|-11
|31
|8th
|Lausanne
|28
|-13
|31
|9th
|Lugano
|28
|-16
|31
|10th
|Sion
|28
|-8
|28
Ligue 1
Caen have started losing at the wrong time of the season and are six points above the relegation zone in France's Ligue 1 after four straight defeats. That might just about be enough of a gap if they can stop the rot, but 2010/11 champions Lille are in a very perilous position.
|Pos
|Club
|Pld
|GD
|Pts
|15th
|Caen
|32
|-19
|35
|16th
|Strasbourg
|32
|-19
|34
|17th
|Toulouse
|32
|-15
|30
|18th
|Troyes
|32
|-21
|29
|19th
|Lille
|32
|-21
|28
|20th
|Metz
|32
|-34
|22
Bundesliga
In Germany, Hamburg and Koln will need a miracle in the final weeks of the season to avoid relegation to the second tier. But Mainz, who currently occupy the relegation playoff place, are still within touching distance of both Wolfsburg and Freiburg.
Whoever finishes in that 16th place will have to face the third place team from 2.Bundesliga.
|Pos
|Club
|Pld
|GD
|Pts
|14th
|Freiburg
|29
|-22
|30
|15th
|Wolfsburg
|29
|-7
|29
|16th
|Mainz
|29
|-17
|27
|17th
|Hamburg
|29
|-23
|22
|18th
|Koln
|29
|-28
|21
Russian Premier League
Things are very tight in the Russian Premier League this season, with the whole bottom half of the table not currently safe from the threat of relegation - just six points separate 9th place Ural from second bottom Tosno.
Only the bottom two are automatically relegated, but 13th and 14th must contest playoffs.
|Pos
|Club
|Pld
|GD
|Pts
|9th
|Ural
|25
|0
|30
|10th
|Amkar Perm
|24
|-6
|28
|11th
|Akhmat Grozny
|24
|-9
|27
|12th
|Dinamo Moscow
|23
|0
|27
|13th
|Rostov
|25
|-4
|27
|14th
|Anzhi Makachkala
|25
|-18
|24
|15th
|Tosno
|25
|-20
|24
|16th
|SKA-Khabarovsk
|25
|-28
|13
Primeira Liga
Only five points separate the bottom six clubs in Portugal this season, and only two points separate the bottom four. Just two clubs will drop into the second tier, but at this point it could still potentially be any two of those in danger.
|Pos
|Club
|Pld
|GD
|Pts
|13th
|Vitoria Setubal
|29
|-17
|28
|14th
|Pacos de Ferreira
|29
|-19
|28
|15th
|Desportivo Aves
|29
|-16
|25
|16th
|Moreirense
|29
|-18
|25
|17th
|Feirense
|29
|-17
|24
|18th
|Estoril Praia
|29
|-32
|23
Premier League
West Ham put a little more breathing room between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone at the weekend after holding Chelsea to a draw. As things stand, Crystal Palace are the most vulnerable of those clubs who are not currently in the bottom three.
|Pos
|Club
|Pld
|GD
|Pts
|14th
|West Ham
|32
|-18
|34
|15th
|Swansea
|32
|-19
|32
|16th
|Huddersfield
|33
|-28
|32
|17th
|Crystal Palace
|32
|-19
|31
|18th
|Southampton
|32
|-19
|28
|19th
|Stoke
|33
|-33
|27
|20th
|West Brom
|33
|-26
|21
Serie A
Benevento are already dead and buried in Serie A after scraping together just 13 points from 31 games, but the battle ahead of them is very much on. Even Udinese, who are currently six points above the drop in 13th are being sucked in after losing their last eight games in a row.
|Pos
|Club
|Pld
|GD
|Pts
|13th
|Udinese
|31
|-9
|33
|14th
|Sassuolo
|31
|-30
|30
|15th
|Chievo Verona
|31
|-22
|29
|16th
|Cagliari
|31
|-23
|29
|17th
|SPAL
|31
|-22
|27
|18th
|Crotone
|31
|-27
|27
|19th
|Hellas Verona
|31
|-36
|25
|20th
|Benevento
|31
|-47
|13
*All league tables accurate on date of publication