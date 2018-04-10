West Ham Set for Further Boost as Key Attacker Prepares to Return Alongside Carroll for Stoke Clash

By 90Min
April 10, 2018

West Ham could be set for a massive Injury boost ahead of their match against Stoke City next Monday, with another key player on the verge of returning following Andy Carroll's reported recovery from injury.

The Hammers snatched a point from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Chicharito getting an equaliser to secure a draw, but Manuel Lanzini could be the next player to return after 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Lanzini could return to the fold, according to Sky Sports, after being out for the Irons' last two matches with a knee problem suffered whilst out on international duty with Argentina. He is understood to be running in training again.

English striker Carroll, meanwhile, hasn't played since January after suffering an ankle injury, but is poised to make the bench when David Moyes' side welcome the Potters to the London Stadium next week.

Meanwhile, Aaron Cresswell and Marko Arnautovic were reported to have picked up knocks on the weekend, but they are expected to be ready for the upcoming fixture against Stoke.

