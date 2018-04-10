'You Never Know What Can Happen': Juventus Star Optimistic Ahead of UCL Meeting With Real Madrid

Giorgio Chiellini has urged his Juventus teammates to 'put on a good display' in their seeming dead rubber Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

I Bianconeri need something of a miracle to overturn the 3-0 deficit they chalked up in the first leg of their quarter final contest with Los Blancos, and must score at least four times at Santiago Bernabeu to ensure their shock passage to the last four.

Speaking to Juventus' official site ahead of the bout, Chiellini explained that it would be important to take to the turf and put in a solid display to try and make it up to the fans who witnessed their collapse on home soil a week ago.

The veteran defender said: "For long stretches of the first leg we would have deserved much more than a draw but instead we found ourselves two goals down and a man less. We're not crying about what happened, and we go to Madrid with the desire to play a good game.

"In football and in life you never know what can happen, and to go there and put on a good display even in view of next year would be important. We'll treat it like a marathon, not a sprint and we'll need to go into the game with a level head."

In sharp contrast to their European exertions, Max Allegri's men find themselves seven points clear at the top of Serie A as they go in search of a sixth successive Scudetto.

🎙️ Del Piero to SKY:



"I saw an old fashioned [outdated] Juventus. Real are able to command when they're in the Champions League.



What happens next will be the reality. A defeat must be taken heavily."#UCL #RMJuve #Juve pic.twitter.com/dDm9zBYPZA — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) April 10, 2018

Chiellini was part of the side that beat Benevento 4-2 on Sunday - the perfect response to their Madrid humbling - and the centre half added that it was imperative not to have slipped up against the top flight strugglers.

He said: "The game against Benevento was a complicated match for many reasons. Firstly, because we had to play it in-between two important Champions League matches, secondly it was also the first time we played in an intense heat this season, and finally we were facing opponents who play good football and had nothing to lose.

"We managed to gain an important victory because now there are fewer games left, so each point gained becomes more and more important."