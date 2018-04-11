Alan Shearer Pokes Fun at Harry Kane After Striker Is Awarded Stoke City Goal Following Appeal

Alan Shearer took to Twitter to poke fun at Harry Kane after the Spurs striker was controversially awarded the second goal in a 2-1 win over Stoke City.

I wonder if they will give me the other 9 I also scored but were not given!!??🤣🤣 #269 #appeal https://t.co/xi2QW0bOeK — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) April 11, 2018

It was announced earlier in the week, that Spurs would appeal the goal which was originally given to Christian Eriksen. Today, it was announced that the goal had now been given to Kane.

Despite it not looking like Kane touched it, he was awarded the goal, and he's now four goals behind Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race.

Like Shearer, Salah took to Twitter to react:

Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018

The Egyptian has set the Premier League alight this season. He has managed 29 goals in the league this season, and he has notched 39 goals in all competitions in his debut campaign for Liverpool.

Other players and even teams have gotten in on the act.

😂😂🤨🤨🤷🏼‍♂️ — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) April 11, 2018

Our second goal at @TranmereRovers last night has now been awarded to Harry Kane. https://t.co/4mAUfiYgPU — Gateshead FC (@GatesheadFC) April 11, 2018

Kane has kept insisting that he touched the ball, but it's likely that he will be the only person happy with this decision.

With the race for the Golden Boot hotting up, this will be very controversial if Kane manages to overtake Salah.

The England striker seems desperate to win another Golden Boot, but with the form, Mohamed Salah is in will Kane be able to catch him?