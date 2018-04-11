Arsenal's Chuba Akpom Makes Ridiculous Claim Regarding Jack Wilshere's 'Natural' Ability

Arsenal loanee Chuba Akpom has come out with a slightly outrageous claim about England's Jack Wilshere. Seriously, you might want to sit down for this.

If you're in a bad mood, look no further because this is sure to cheer you up. This is the kind of comment utterly perplexes the mind, and begs the question of whether Akpom has ever actually watched England's international side. Before you read on, note that the he grew up in London, and must surely be well aware of English football - which makes it that much worse.

Talking to Sport/Foot in Belgium (via Sport Witness), Akpom discusses how he feels about Jack Wilshere, and it's fair to say he slightly overrates the bloke.

“For me, Jack Wilshere is the best English footballer of all time. From Arsenal’s academy, he made it to the Premier League, and he became my idol. Jack is a natural talent, with an elegant control of the ball," Akpom said.

Read that again, and then once more. Wipe your screen if you feel the need to be 1000% sure that what you've just read is indeed correct - because it is.

Akpom seriously believes that Jack Wilshere is England's greatest player of all time.

Forget Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton, Peter Shilton, David Beckham - you know the list, it goes on and on, and continues to do that for a long while before it reaches the 32 times capped 26-year-old with a glass ankle.

You'd have thought England's greatest ever player would be nailed on to go the World Cup this summer, but apparently not.

Oh well, Chuba, you're entitled to your opinion.