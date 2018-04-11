Members of Barcelona's staff claimed the club had "delivered the Champions League to Real Madrid," after their 3-0 loss to Roma on Tuesday, according to a Spanish report.

According to Sport, one staff member said following the loss: "It's been many years since I saw faces like that."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Expected to cruise through to the Champions League semi finals after a resounding 4-1 victory at the Camp Nou, Barcelona were left stunned by a comeback that only the Roma version of Arsenal Fan TV's Ty could have predicted.

The entire squad were given Wednesday off in order to process their Champions League exit before they return to action in La Liga against Valencia on Saturday, and although the Catalan Club seemingly have the league wrapped up, it will no doubt hurt them to watch Real Madrid progress to another European semi final.

Sport also report that on multiple occasions during the plane ride home it was stated that Barca had "delivered the Champions League to Real Madrid," and while Liverpool, Sevilla and Roma remain in the competition, Los Blancos are arguably the favourites to win the competition.

Despite the loss, Barcelona players still feel Roma were a side they should have beaten over the two legs and that it was only down to their own mistakes that they failed to progress in the competition.