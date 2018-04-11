Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla (2-1 Agg): Bavarians Avoid Upset to Book UCL Semi Final Spot

Bayern Munich have booked their place in the semi finals of the Champions League by securing a 2-1 aggregate victory over Spanish outfit Sevilla.

After snatching a 2-1 win during the first leg in Andalusia last week, Bayern Munich returned to the Allianz Arena and were able to hold Sevilla to an end-to-end stalemate, despite the 10 men of Los Nervionenses more than matching their hosts on Wednesday.

The Bavarians were crowned Bundesliga champions for a sixth consecutive season last weekend and are now eyeing another treble-winning campaign under Jupp Heynckes - something the 72-year-old achieved during the 2012/13 campaign.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Bayern were understandably nervous before kick off following AS Roma's incredible comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday, but the German champions were out the blocks quickly and their European experience proved to be enough to overcome Sevilla.

James Rodríguez and Arjen Robben's early sighters at goal were unable to force David Soria into a save, but Sergio Rico's stand-in goalkeeper reacted well to tip Robert Lewandowski's header over the crossbar.

Sevilla's goalscorer from the first leg Pablo Sarabia had their first chance of the game after 10 minutes but the midfielder was unable to test Sven Ulreich - a trend which stuck throughout the first half.

The visitors then had their first clear opening through Joaquin Correa. This time the 23-year-old was unable to connect with the ball and Bayern scrambled it away to safety.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Sevilla's captain Sergio Escudero was able to get the wrong side of Joshua Kimmich to present the Spanish side with another opening, but manager Vincenzo Montella was left to rue another missed opportunity.

Franck Ribéry should have opened the scoring late in the first half but the veteran winger was lackadaisical with his effort and it was easily saved by David Soria, while a last-ditch tackle from Jesús Navas kept the Frenchman out one last time before the break.

Robert Lewandowski had the chance to give Bayern a vital lead just three minutes into the second half but the Poland international could only direct Rafinha's looping cross into the side-netting.

Ribéry, James Rodríguez and Thomas Müller all forced David Soria into important saves over the next 10 minutes and Sevilla looked to respond immediately.

Éver Banega floated a teasing ball into the box and the dangerous Correa rose highest to direct a header beyond Sven Ulreich, but the Argentine midfielder was denied the opening goal of the game by the crossbar.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Bayern continued to be wasteful in front of goal despite creating plenty more chances since the break, with goalkeeper David Soria proving to have a fairly routine evening in between the sticks in Bavaria.

What proved to be Sevilla's most notable moment of the game was in added time when Joaquin Correa was sent off for a needless foul on Javi Martínez.

Although the fans at the Allianz Arena had very little to shout about on Wednesday, with the biggest cheers of the evening coming from updates about the scoreline between Real Madrid and Juventus, Jupp Heynckes's side were able to see out the remainder of the game without offering their opponents' too many sighters at goal.