Ben Foster Urges West Brom to 'Finish Strongly' Despite Relegation Looming Large for the Baggies

Speaking after West Brom's 1-1 home draw with Swansea City at the weekend, Ben Foster has urged the midlands outfit to 'finish strongly', despite facing almost certain relegation to the second tier of English football.





In an interview with the West Brom official website Foster spoke about the effect of new man in charge Darren Moore, and credits the caretaker manager's influence on team morale:

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Mooro [Darren Moore] got us going on Saturday. Fair play to him. He took the bull by the horns early last week. The players and the fans bought into it. We were disappointed not to hold on to the three points which I think we deserved."





Saturday was Moore's first game in the dugout at the Hawthornes since taking over from Alan Pardew, and it was nearly an ideal start. Jay Rodriguez put the Baggies ahead early in the second half, poking home a Solamon Rondon flick on.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

But the dream start was short lived as Tammy Abraham levelled the score on the 75th minute. Foster hopes that ending West Brom's losing run will help the Birmingham based club put together a strong finish to what has been a disappointing season.

"The main objective for us is to do the same things we did on Saturday," Foster said.

"Everybody would like to finish strongly, not only for themselves, the Club and the fans, but for Mooro. He really does deserve it. This last week he's been a real breath of fresh air.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"He's bubbly, one of the most approachable and down-to-earth guys you'll meet in football. He's been top class with absolutely everyone from top to bottom. It's been a great week of training and a lift to our spirits."

West Brom now have five games left to show the league what they are capable of, and put in a run of results to prepare them for a better campaign next season.

