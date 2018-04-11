Besiktas Midfielder Set for Contract Renewal Amid Interest From England & Italy

Former Arsenal midfielder Oğuzhan Özyakup is set to be rewarded with a new contract at Beşiktaş as current deal in Istanbul runs down towards expiry

The 25-year-old had been attracting interest from across Europe, not least of which came from his former north London club, and was tipped to move elsewhere as a free agent this summer.

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

But Turkish giants Beşiktaş don't want to see their star midfielder leave Vodafone Park on a free at the end of the season and they have prepared a new short-term deal with Özyakup that is expected to be announced shortly.





Turkish outlet Futbol Arena report that Özyakup's new deal - which it is rumoured has already been signed - will include a release clause of just €12m in an attempt to keep suitors interested in moving for the Arsenal academy graduate.

"Playing football is very simple but playing simple football is the hardest thing there is" #JohanCruijff #14 pic.twitter.com/itkO386gje — Oguzhan Ozyakup (@Ozyakup) March 24, 2016

Various reports throughout the season have been linking Özyakup with a move to the Premier League this summer and returning to the Emirates is believed to be just one possibility for the Turkey international.

Everton are understood to be keen on the idea of bringing Özyakup to Goodison Park and allowing him to link up with his former Beşiktaş teammate, Cenk Tosun. Newcastle United are also interested in the 25-year-old midfielder, as well as two unnamed clubs from the Serie A.

Özyakup was born just outside of Amsterdam and spent the early part of his career in the youth system of Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar. He joined Arsenal's U18 squad in 2008 and after four years with the club, where he registered just two senior appearances, the midfielder was allowed to join Beşiktaş for €500k.