Chelsea Midfielder Danny Drinkwater Could Reportedly Leave the Club After Disappointing Campaign

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater could leave Chelsea in the Summer due to a lack of game time, according to The Guardian .

Drinkwater left Leicester City to reignite the midfield partnership with former teammate N'Golo Kante at Chelsea on deadline day in the Summer. Conte signed the 28-year-old for £35m.

However, injuries and a lack of game time have not allowed Drinkwater justify that price tag. So far this season, he has only made five Premier League starts in what has been a bitterly disappointing campaign for Chelsea.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Drinkwater isn't in Gareth Southgate's plans for England either, and is reportedly going to make a decision on his future once Chelsea's new head coach is announced.

The Premier League winner is behind a lot of players in the pecking order, and it's likely he just wants to leave in order to get first team football elsewhere. Tiémoué Bakayoko, N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fàbregas are all in front of Drinkwater in the pecking order.

The 28-year-old's only notable contribution this season was a well-taken goal against Stoke in December.

Drinkwater has made three caps for England, but due to a lack of game time at Chelsea, he has fallen down the pecking order behind players like Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

However, when called up to the squad in November, Drinkwater was forced to turn down the opportunity due to injury.

While Drinkwater may be frustrated with this season, a new head coach could see him get the game time he wants. Though, it does look likely that he will have to move in order to get regular playing time with him being so far down the pecking order at Chelsea.