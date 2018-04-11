'F***ing Brilliant': Liverpool Fans React to Defender's Dominant Performance in Man City Victory

Liverpool advanced to the semi finals of the Champions League with an emphatic 5-1 aggregate victory over Manchester City, and Reds fans online were particularly impressed with the performance of one star.

Despite having a 3-0 lead going into Tuesday night's second leg at the Etihad Stadium, an early Gabriel Jesus goal after two minutes left the visitors nervous.

Second half goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino ensured Liverpool's progression to the last four, which was well deserved after several players put in fine displays to carry the Reds over the line.

Liverpool's defensive resilience was key on the night and one player who stood out for Liverpool last night was Dejan Lovren. The world-record arrival of Virgil van Dijk in January has brought the best out of the Croatian defender, and Liverpool fans have certainly noticed.

Reds' supporters voiced their opinions on Lovren's fantastic performance on Twitter.

Unreal from Liverpool, Lovren MOTM, what a performance from him #MCILIV — MR ⚒ (@WHU_MR2013) April 10, 2018

Lovren MOTM. Absolutely fucking brilliant all game 🔴⚽️ #LFC — Jai Griffiths (@JaiGriffiths17) April 10, 2018

Doesn’t get many plaudits and has plenty of critics (rightly so at times) but Dejan Lovren has been absolutely fucking brilliant over both legs against City. Credit where credits due 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Matty Boyes (@Matty_Boyes16) April 10, 2018

MOTM : Lovren. Fucking epic performance. He was everywhere.



He gets some stick, some of it rightly so, but fuck me he was amazing tonight. — Biggies Malls (@MoMoneyMoSalah) April 10, 2018

Liverpool are now in the hat for Friday's semi final draw, where they will be joined by Roma and two of Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Roma also advanced to the semi finals with a shock comeback victory against Barcelona in the second leg of their tie on Tuesday evening. The Italian side won the game 3-0 on the night, to advance to the last four on away goals after drawing 4-4 on aggregate.

Bayern Munich take on Sevilla on Wednesday, while Real Madrid host Juventus to finalise the lineup for the semi final draw.