Former Spurs Midfielder Discusses 'Electric' NLD Atmosphere Ahead of Schalke's Clash With Dortmund

The north London derby is the kind of affair that remains in the memories of those fortunate enough to play in them.

That's especially over the last few years, where Tottenham have begun to assert themselves much more competitively against Arsenal, and the tie has become an even more special occasion. Former Spurs midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has opened up on the game, and given his own reflection on the kind of match that "electrifies" those watching.

With Bentaleb expected to take part in his current side's derby this weekend (against Borussia Dortmund), the Algerian has taken the time to discuss what the north London derby was like for a player.

"The derby against Arsenal," Bentaleb told Schalke's official website. "This game electrifies the people. In January 2014, I was allowed to celebrate my start-up debut for the Spurs in a duel with Arsenal. The feeling during the 90 minutes was amazing."

It was only a year later when the 23-year-old assisted Harry Kane for the winning goal against the Gunners at White Hart Lane, and Bentaleb looks back on that as the best rivalry experience he's ever featured in.

"I still remember the game as if it was yesterday. It was just a great feeling to win the derby in my own stadium. The fact that I also managed the Assist for the decisive goal shortly before the end made this day just perfect.

"There were many exciting duels, but the 2-1 was really the greatest. I also like to remember the away derby from the preseason with Schalke, which ended 0: 0. We threw everything in and fought to the last second, because we wanted to expand our series."

Schalke host Dortmund on Sunday afternoon at 2:30pm (BST).