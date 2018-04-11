Former Wolves Striker Urges Club to Sign £30m Rated Leicester City Striker When Summer Window Opens

Former Wolves striker Steve Bull has suggested that his old side should look to sign Leicester City's Jamie Vardy once they're promoted to the Premier League this summer, and reckons that £30m would be enough to lure the 31-year-old to Molineux.

It's been a terrific season for Wolves, who find themselves top of the Championship table, and only weeks away from being confirmed as the league's winners. With the strength of a pretty impressive cash flow behind them, there's very little doubt that the club will be looking to spend big once the transfer window opens.

While Premier League survival will obviously be the main goal, Wolves will be confident of doing even better in their long awaited return to the top flight. In order to do that, former striker Steve Bull reckons there's one signing in particular that will help that target.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

"I would sign, for £30m, Jamie Vardy," he told the Express & Star. "You might get him for that. Natural goalscorer, pace in behind, holds the ball up as well, so I think he would do a job."

A star striker is expected to be high up on manager Nuno Espirito Santo's transfer priorities. For all of the team's success this season, the second half of the campaign may be cause for worry for Nuno.

Leo Bonatini's form has dropped off quite a bit since Christmas time, and loanee Benik Afobe has done little to suggest he'd be able to cut it in the Premier League. An experienced striker in the division would be perfect for Nuno, and Vardy - should they be able to tempt him - could be a great signing.