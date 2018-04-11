Hamburger SV striker Jann-Fiete Arp has told his employers that he will move to Bayern Munich this summer, if the relegation-threatened side can't retain their Bundesliga status this season.

The Red Shorts are currently seven points away from automatic safety with just five games left this campaign, while also sitting five points behind Mainz who occupy the dreaded relegation playoff place.

The 18-year-old was linked with a move to Chelsea last summer but a move for the promising striker never materialized. Borussia Dortmund had appeared to have taken the lead in the race for his signature and they have been scouting Arp throughout his breakout season.

But the Hamburg academy graduate, who has scored 18 goals in 19 appearances for Germany's U17 side, has informed his club that he intends to force through a move to Bavaria this summer if Christian Titz's side gets relegated, according to Sport Bild.

It is claimed that Bayern Munich can sign Arp for just €8m this summer if the Red Shorts lose their Bundesliga status. Additionally, the young striker will likely be moved out on loan to another team in Germany's top flight next season.

He has been a shining light for Hamburg this year and he has emerged as one of the biggest talents in European football. But the 18-year-old has only scored two league goals this season, which came in back to back Bundesliga games against Hertha BSC and VfB Stuttgart in 2017.

Despite being a key player for Hamburg during the Hinrunde, Arp has largely been used as an impact player since the turn of the year and many expect the youngster to leave the Volksparkstadion this summer.