Guardiola Slams 'Special' Referee After Man City Fall to Liverpool in Champions League Last 8

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was highly critical of the referee after City's 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at the Etihad on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg - a result which saw Liverpool progress as 5-1 winners on aggregate.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game (as quoted on the BBC website), Guardiola said: "The referee is a special guy, he likes to be different. Whenever people see the things, he will decide the opposite."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz - who also officiated in last season's Champions League second round tie between City and Monaco - infuriated Guardiola on Tuesday by incorrectly disallowing a Leroy Sané goal for offside.

Lahoz also sent Guardiola to the stands at half time for protesting against the non-awarding of the goal - a decision which baffled the City boss: "I said it was a goal when the ball was passed to Leroy Sané. That’s why he sent me off."

🎙 In this competition the teams are so equal and the influence of refereeing decisions is so important. We’ll go again next season.

En esta competición los equipos están tan igualados que la influencia de las decisiones arbitrales es grande. Volveremos la próxima temporada. pic.twitter.com/cHCKGQOOCv — PepTeam (@PepTeam) April 10, 2018

Despite his evident frustration, Guardiola was magnanimous in defeat: "Big congratulations to Liverpool. Hopefully they can represent England well in the semi-final."

As quoted on Manchester City's website, he refused to blame his bold attacking approach for the defeat against the Reds.

"I don't have regrets," he said, adding: “We started really well at Anfield but we conceded two fast goals and today in the first half we did everything right, we took a lot of risks with three at the back and lots of players in front."

Despite three successive defeats in all competitions, Guardiola sounded upbeat about his side's performances this season:

“I have to analyse what we’ve done in 10 months and I think it’s quite good.”

Manchester City are 13 points clear in the Premier League - which Guardiola mischievously referred to as "the most important competition" - and need just two more wins in six matches to secure the title.