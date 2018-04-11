Guardiola Slams 'Special' Referee After Man City Fall to Liverpool in Champions League Last 8

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was highly critical of the referee after City's 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at the Etihad on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg - a result which saw Liverpool progress as 5-1 winners on aggregate.
Speaking to BT Sport after the game (as quoted on the BBC website), Guardiola said: "The referee is a special guy, he likes to be different. Whenever people see the things, he will decide the opposite."
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz - who also officiated in last season's Champions League second round tie between City and Monaco - infuriated Guardiola on Tuesday by incorrectly disallowing a Leroy Sané goal for offside.
Lahoz also sent Guardiola to the stands at half time for protesting against the non-awarding of the goal - a decision which baffled the City boss: "I said it was a goal when the ball was passed to Leroy Sané. That’s why he sent me off."
🎙 In this competition the teams are so equal and the influence of refereeing decisions is so important. We’ll go again next season.— PepTeam (@PepTeam) April 10, 2018
En esta competición los equipos están tan igualados que la influencia de las decisiones arbitrales es grande. Volveremos la próxima temporada. pic.twitter.com/cHCKGQOOCv
Despite his evident frustration, Guardiola was magnanimous in defeat: "Big congratulations to Liverpool. Hopefully they can represent England well in the semi-final."
As quoted on Manchester City's website, he refused to blame his bold attacking approach for the defeat against the Reds.
"I don't have regrets," he said, adding: “We started really well at Anfield but we conceded two fast goals and today in the first half we did everything right, we took a lot of risks with three at the back and lots of players in front."
Stirring, at times brilliant, but ultimately defeated.— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2018
The action from tonight's #UCL clash at the Etihad.
🎥 https://t.co/NBwoovQuXL #cityvlfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/o26An7plB5
Despite three successive defeats in all competitions, Guardiola sounded upbeat about his side's performances this season:
“I have to analyse what we’ve done in 10 months and I think it’s quite good.”
Manchester City are 13 points clear in the Premier League - which Guardiola mischievously referred to as "the most important competition" - and need just two more wins in six matches to secure the title.