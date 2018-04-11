Hoffenheim Boss Insists He's 'Staying' at Club This Summer But Leaves Door Open for Future Move

TSG Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has asserted that he will not be leaving the Rhein-Neckar-Arena this summer despite interest from Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long term replacement for the departing Jupp Heynckes.

Nagelsmann has burst onto the scene over the past few years, transforming Hoffenheim from a side battling relegation to fighting for European football.

His achievements in Sinsheim have earned plaudits from across Europe, and the 30-year-old is forever being linked with a move elsewhere in the Bundesliga - most notably to either Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

But Nagelsmann is adamant that he wishes to honour his contract with the club before moving on to bigger and better things, insisting that the earliest he will leave Hoffenheim is in 2019.

"I signed a contract, which is valid until 2021 and has a release clause for 2019, with the intention of staying here - at the very least until 2019," Nagelsmann told Playboy (via Bundesliga.com).





"Of course you think about it if there's interest, but Hoffenheim is not a bad place to be."

Nagelsmann also offered an insight as to why he will eventually take up a job at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

(You may also like Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Preview: First Leg Recap, Key Battle, Team News & More)

The former Augsburg youth player claimed that he wants to spend his twilight years outside of football and that the financial security that can be offered away from Hoffenheim will play a huge factor in his decision to leave.

"I'm enjoying life, but it's always a question of financial security," Nagelsmann added. "If possible, the dream is to do something else with my life by the time I turn 40 or 50, something that's away from the football pitch."