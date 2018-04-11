'I've Made Arsenal's Season': Watford Striker Troy Deeney Has No Regrets Over 'Cojones' Comments

Watford striker Troy Deeney seems to have no regrets over the comments he made towards Arsenal earlier in the season. He claimed, after scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 win over the Gunners in October, that the club lack 'cojones'; and Arsene Wenger's side appear to have turned a corner since Deeney's remarks.

The comments also seemed to have a negative impact on Deeney and his Watford side, though. Following the Arsenal match, the Hornets seemed to fall into a slump that resulted in the departure of manager Marco Silva.

It's the kind of situation that one might regret in hindsight, but Deeney claims that his statement had a lasting effect on the Emirates outfit, and having grown up an Arsenal, he seems pretty happy about that.

"I'm probably more qualified than most to speak about Arsenal. We train next door and I grew up watching Arsenal whey they had five or six big players," he told YouTube group XO.





"When we played them on that day I felt they didn't have enough leaders on the pitch and that was it.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Since then, the two sides met each other again, and Deeney once again won a penalty. This time his effort from 12 yards was saved by Gunners stopper Petr Cech - but that doesn't seem to bother him.

"I spoke to [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles, after I missed the penalty, and said 'I'm glad I can help you bring out a decent crowd.'

"Because I watched the game when they lost a week before to Man City, when the snow came and they had like 10,000 there - but then for the next game it's sold-out and everyone's giving Troy grief.

"I've made Arsenal's season. They've stepped up since then."