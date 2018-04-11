Juventus Increase Interest in Man Utd Forward After Report Reveals Star Snubbed New Deal

Manchester United star Anthony Martial could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer as the Italian giants Juventus have stepped up their interest in signing the 22-year-old.

Martial has reportedly turned down United's most recent contract extension and with his current deal set to expire next year, the Red Devils could be convinced to sell the France international this summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

A report from the Telegraph claims that Juventus will test United's resolve when the transfer window opens. But the Bianconeri will face competition from across Europe, with Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Tottenham also monitoring Martial's future.

The report adds that although Martial is settled at the club and ideally wants to stay in Manchester, the promise of first team football elsewhere could be a deciding factor for the Frenchman to up sticks.

Some questions have already been asked over Juventus' ability to finance a move for Martial. Although the Bianconeri could meet his transfer fee, currently rumoured to be £60m, they would likely have to break their wage budget to bring the Frenchman to Turin next season.

I want martial to get better. Playing regularly for juventus will help him . I am not selfish as some fans and would suggest him to leave for a better future and would love to see him be a France 🇫🇷 regular. #mufc #Mourinho #Pogba #Martial — Yogesh GC (@YogeshGc2) April 11, 2018

Martial shook the foundations of European football when he moved to Manchester United in 2015, leaving AS Monaco in a deal which has risen to £54m. The 22-year-old had 70 appearances to his name with the French outfit prior to his move where he scored 15 goals.

The Daily Mail also claim that regular first team action will be a deciding factor for Martial - who is currently rotated with Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sánchez.

It is still unsure how much of a factor José Mourinho - one of Martial's biggest critics last season - has played in the 22-year-old's decision to turn his nose up at Manchester United's latest contract proposal.