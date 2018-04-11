Louis van Gaal Makes Demand to UEFA After Seeing Man City Goal Wrongly Disallowed Against Liverpool

The VAR debate was once again sparked on Tuesday night, as what could've been a crucial Leroy Sane goal was incorrectly ruled out in Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final match against Liverpool.

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal, speaking to Ziggo Sports and as quoted by Daily Express, has revealed he's been calling for video technology for the past two decades, and that the use of VAR on a night like Tuesday will be for the good of the game.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said: "I called something about video arbiters twenty years ago. Things cannot be seen anymore, the game just goes too fast."

Sane's 41st minute tap in was incorrectly disallowed by the linesman after he had judged the German to be in an offside position, but replays showed that the last touch had come off Liverpool's James Milner.

Pep Guardiola has been sent to the stands for the second half after clashing (again) with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz... pic.twitter.com/3ywfaQOP7x — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 10, 2018

An irate Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands at half time for his part in berating the referee in the aftermath of the Sane decision, leaving him to watch from afar as his Manchester City team crashed out of the Champions League

Guardiola's side will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday with a trip to Tottenham in the Premier League after an uncharacteristic blip over the last few weeks.